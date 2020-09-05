 Skip to main content
John Glover -- Bowman
John Glover -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Graveside services for John Glover will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Sandy Run Cemetery.

Glover's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

