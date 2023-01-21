John Franklin Hydrick -- Norway

NORWAY -- John Franklin Hydrick, 76, of Norway, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Calvary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Ken Jernigan officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Hydrick was born in Pocomoke City, Md., a son of Christine Blake and the late Stanly Edward Hydrick and Lillian Smack Hydrick. Mr. Hydrick retired after 23 years of service from the United States Air Force and was a master woodworker. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Toni C. Hydrick; children, Carol (Rodney) Badley, Dedi Haynsworth, Stacie (Mike) Rutland and Frank Hydrick; grandchildren, Adam Breit, Presley Rutland, Reid (Brooke) Rutland, Savannah Badley, Jairad Hydrick and Jaymie Hydrick; sisters, Joanna (Paul) Baker and Melinda Hydrick; and best friend, Oliver. He was predeceased by a brother, Eddie Hydrick.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) in North and other times at the home of Mrs. Toni Hydrick.

Memorials may be made to Quilts of Valor, P.O. Box 191, Winterest, IA 50273 (qovf.org).

The family would like to extend their thanks to the doctors and nurses at Lexington Medical Center for their excellent care.