COPE -- John Francis Bethea, 72, of 1063 Binnicker Bridge Road, Cope, died Jan. 7, 2020 at tRMC following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Canaan Baptist Church, Branchville, with the Rev. Vernon Blanchard, pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

The casket will be placed in the church at 12:30 p.m.

Viewing will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, from 3:30 to 8 p.m.

Friends may call at the residence of his nephew, Keith (Tasha) Bethea, 90 Stewart Road, Branchville, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Service information

Jan 11
Visitation
Saturday, January 11, 2020
3:30PM-8:00PM
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway
Orangeburg, SC 29115
