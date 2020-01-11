COPE -- John Francis Bethea, 72, of 1063 Binnicker Bridge Road, Cope, died Jan. 7, 2020 at tRMC following an extended illness.
The funeral will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Canaan Baptist Church, Branchville, with the Rev. Vernon Blanchard, pastor, officiating.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The casket will be placed in the church at 12:30 p.m.
Viewing will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, from 3:30 to 8 p.m.
Friends may call at the residence of his nephew, Keith (Tasha) Bethea, 90 Stewart Road, Branchville, and at Glover's Funeral Home.
