COPE -- John Francis Bethea, 72, of 1063 Binnicker Bridge Road, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of his nephew, Keith (Tasha) Bethea, 90 Stewart Road, Branchville, and the funeral home.

