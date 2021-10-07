 Skip to main content
John Fox -- Reevesville
John Fox -- Reevesville

REEVESVILLE -- John Fox, 77, of Reevesville, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at his residence.

The family will receive visitors from 4 to 6 p.m. at 4639 Wire Road, Reevesville. Please make sure to wear a mask. Funeral services are incomplete at this time.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

