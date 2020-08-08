You have permission to edit this article.
John Fogle -- Santee
John Fogle -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mr. John Fogle of 2125 Felderville Road, Santee, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Mount Olive AME Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Gantt officiating.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

