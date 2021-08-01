John Eugene Knight -- North

NORTH -- John Eugene Knight, 84, of North, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Mike Childers officiating.
Burial will follow in Pen Branch Cemetery.
The family with receive friends one hour prior to the funeral, noon to 1 p.m., at Trinity United Methodist Church.
Mr. Knight was born in Orangeburg County, a son of the late Lee Knight and the late Mary (Chavis) Knight. Mr. Knight loved to hunt and barbecue hogs. He was a carpenter for 40 years.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Mary Peterson Knight; sons, Gene (Roxanne) Knight, Shawn (Melissa) Knight, Shane (Lisa) Knight, Jamie (Casie) Knight and Heath (Nicole) Knight; 24 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Mr. Knight was predeceased by a son, Lee Knight.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.
