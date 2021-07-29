John Ephriam -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Mr. John Ephriam, 65, of Blackville, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence, 531 Jones Bridge Road, Blackville, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

