John Ephriam -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Graveside services for Mr. John Ephriam, 65, of Blackville, will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at the Blackville Cemetery, Blackville, with interment to follow. The Rev. Floyd Hughes is officiating.

Mr. Ephriam passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his residence.

Visitation will be from 12 to 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence, 531 Jones Bridge Road, Blackville or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com