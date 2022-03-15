 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Edward Wright -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. John Edward Wright, 52, of 1136 Wilson St., will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Cope. The Rev. Herman Prince is officiating.

Mr. Wright passed away Sunday, March 6, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, at the funeral home.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his mother, Mrs. Janie Mae Hilliard, 1126 Wilson St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

