John Edward Robinson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Private services for Mr. John Edward Robinson, 66, formerly of Orangeburg, were held Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia.
Mr. Robinson passed away Friday, March 27, at the Henry J. Carter Long Term Acute Care Specialty Hospital in New York after a lengthy illness.
Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of John Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.