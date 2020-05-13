John Edward Robinson -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Private services for Mr. John Edward Robinson, 66, formerly of Orangeburg, were held Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia.

Mr. Robinson passed away Friday, March 27, at the Henry J. Carter Long Term Acute Care Specialty Hospital in New York after a lengthy illness.

Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg was in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

