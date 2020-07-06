John Edward McCord -- Aiken

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

AIKEN -- Mr. John Edward "Jr" McCord, 49, of 264 Hutto Pond Road, Aiken, passed away on Friday July 3, 2020, in Aiken.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree. Friends may call the funeral home.