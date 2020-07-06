John Edward McCord -- Aiken
John Edward McCord -- Aiken

AIKEN -- Mr. John Edward "Jr" McCord, 49, of 264 Hutto Pond Road, Aiken, passed away on Friday July 3, 2020, in Aiken.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree. Friends may call the funeral home.

Online condolences can be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

