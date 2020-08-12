John Edward German -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- John German was married to the late Mary Taylor German where they resided in Orangeburg.

He leaves behind two sons, John Edward German II and Frederick Douglas German (Domonique).

There will be a walk-through viewing from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 at Fielding Funeral Home, 122 Logan St., Charleston.

And there will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, in Union AME Church Cemetery, Awendaw.

Any questions, please contact Fielding Funeral Home at 843-722-3348.

To plant a tree in memory of John German as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.