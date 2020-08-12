John Edward German -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- John German was married to the late Mary Taylor German where they resided in Orangeburg.
He leaves behind two sons, John Edward German II and Frederick Douglas German (Domonique).
There will be a walk-through viewing from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 at Fielding Funeral Home, 122 Logan St., Charleston.
And there will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, in Union AME Church Cemetery, Awendaw.
Any questions, please contact Fielding Funeral Home at 843-722-3348.
