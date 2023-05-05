Dec. 27, 1982 - Feb. 4, 2023

VIRGINIA -- John Edward Furtick passed away on February 4, 2023 in Virginia. John was born on December 27, 1982. He was the son of Roger Dale Furtick and Rita McCracken.

He is survived by his parents; four daughters: Mckenzie, Caroline, Carly and Olivia Furtick; one son, Bailey Furtick; two brothers: Brian Furtick and Jeffrey Smith; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

John was predeceased by his grandparents, Mary and J.D. Furtick, whom he lived with from a early age.

A public memorial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Cope Baptist Church, 6031 Slab Landing RD. Cope, SC, 29038.