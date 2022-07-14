John Edward ‘Ed’ Darnell -- Denmark

DENMARK -- John Edward “Ed” Darnell, 85, passed away on July 12, 2022, in Denmark.

Born in Bamberg County, he was one of eight children born to Joseph Nathaniel and Annie Eliza Darnell. He attended Bamberg County public schools, graduating from Denmark High School in 1954.

His law enforcement career began in 1972, when he joined the Denmark Police Department. In 1973, he graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy and served as a police officer with the Denmark Police Department, advancing to the rank of assistant chief, before being appointed sheriff of Bamberg County by Gov. James B. Edwards in 1978 after the death of former Sheriff A.L. Strickland. He was officially sworn in on May 4, 1978, by Judge R.W. Kemp.

Sheriff Darnell received numerous honors that include serving as president of the South Carolina Sheriff's Association in 1986 and being selected as Sheriff of the Year in 2001, which was voted on by his peers. He was also elected Sheriff of the Year in 2008 by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Victim Advocate Association due to his strong support for victims' rights both in Bamberg County and in South Carolina.

Sheriff Darnell proudly served the citizens of Bamberg County for 42 years, retiring in 2021 as the longest-serving sheriff in South Carolina, and the third longest-serving sheriff in the United States by the National Sheriff's Association. He retired from the South Carolina National Guard, where he proudly served for 31 years in the Bamberg Unit, obtaining the rank of platoon sergeant. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Denmark, Denmark Masonic Lodge #246, and Omar Shriners of Mount Pleasant.

Sheriff Darnell dedicated his life to the people of Bamberg County and believed in treating every person the same, that people deserved second chances, and sometimes third and fourth. In December 2019, the Bamberg County Council passed a resolution naming the law enforcement wing the “Ed Darnell Law Enforcement Center.”

Surviving are his wife, June Darnell; sons, Tommy (Debbie) Darnell of Chapin, Jonathan (Emily) Darnell of Aiken, Stephen (Angie) Darnell of Gilbert and William Darnell of Denmark; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; stepsons, Robert (Tori) Simmons Jr. of Summerton, Richard (Eve) Simmons of North Augusta, Emily Heape (Carl Oberg) of Denmark and Angela (Jim) Ice of Edmund, Oklahoma; 10 step-grandchildren; and two step-great grandchildren, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. He is also survived by his identical twin brother, Eugene “Buddy” (Jeaneece) Darnell of Barnwell.

He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Betty Ruth Darnell; brother, Hardy “Buck” Darnell; sisters, Hazel Sharpe, Helen Ayer, Annie Lou Walters, Modelle Gibson and Betty Jo Camp; and great-granddaughter, Madison Simmons.

Visitation will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 15, at First Baptist Church of Denmark with the funeral to take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at First Baptist Church of Denmark. Burial will follow in Bamberg County Memorial Gardens. Dr. Matt Thomas will officiate.

Pallbearers are Matthew Darnell, Noah Darnell, Nicholas Darnell, Chet Simmons, Bryson Simmons, Ashley Simmons, Bradley Simmons and Matthew Ice. Honorary pallbearers will be current and former Bamberg County Sheriff's Department officers, as well all law enforcement officers.

The family has requested memorials be sent to First Baptist Church of Denmark, P.O. Box 325, Denmark, SC 29042, or the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 2610 Wycliff Road, Unit 101, Raleigh, North Carolina 27607.

Folk Funeral Home Inc., Denmark, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line obituary at www.folkfuneralhome.com.