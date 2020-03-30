John E. Peele Jr. -- Neeses

NEESES -- A graveside funeral service for John Elvin Peele Jr., 79, of Neeses, will be held at three o'clock p.m., Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Bob Bolin officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the home of his son, Johnny Peele, on Thursday. John passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Born in Orangeburg County, he was a son of the late John Elvin Peele and Doris Young Peele Jacobs. He retired from the Marwin Company in Columbia as the plant supervisor. John enjoyed playing cards and watching old western movies. He loved simply sitting in his chair in the yard watching the land that he loved; he also enjoyed getting out and “running” the roads.

