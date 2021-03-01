BRANDYWINE, Md. -- The graveside service for Mr. John E. “Johnnie” Burgess Jr., 59, of Brandywine, Maryland, formerly of Neeses, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Belleville Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg.
Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, visitation at the residence of his parents', Mr. and Mrs. John E. (Janie) Burgess Sr., is limited. The Burgess family will only receive phone calls from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the South Carolina State University Athletic Department, P.O. 7308, Orangeburg, SC 29117.
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is in charge of arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.