John E. ‘Johnnie’ Burgess Jr.
BRANDYWINE, Md. -- The graveside service for Mr. John E. “Johnnie” Burgess Jr., 59, of Brandywine, Maryland, formerly of Neeses, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Belleville Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg.

Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, visitation at the residence of his parents', Mr. and Mrs. John E. (Janie) Burgess Sr., is limited. The Burgess family will only receive phone calls from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the South Carolina State University Athletic Department, P.O. 7308, Orangeburg, SC 29117.

W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is in charge of arrangements.

