John E. 'Johnnie' Burgess Jr. -- Brandywine, Md.

BRANDYWINE, Md. -- We regret to inform you of the passing of Mr. John E. “Johnnie” Burgess Jr., 59, of Brandywine, Md., and formerly of Neeses.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, visitation at his parents', Mr. and Mrs. John E. (Janie) Burgess Sr., residence is limited. The Burgess family will only receive phone calls from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to South Carolina State University's Athletic Department, P.O. 7308, Orangeburg, SC 29117.

Friends may also call the funeral home.