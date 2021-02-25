 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John E. 'Johnnie' Burgess Jr. -- Brandywine, Md.
0 comments

John E. 'Johnnie' Burgess Jr. -- Brandywine, Md.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRANDYWINE, Md. -- We regret to inform you of the passing of Mr. John E. “Johnnie” Burgess Jr., 59, of Brandywine, Md., and formerly of Neeses.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, visitation at his parents', Mr. and Mrs. John E. (Janie) Burgess Sr., residence is limited. The Burgess family will only receive phone calls from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to South Carolina State University's Athletic Department, P.O. 7308, Orangeburg, SC 29117.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News