John Drew Bateman -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- On Nov. 27, 2022, John passed away peacefully at his son's home surrounded by his loving family. John was 80 years old. He was born the only son of Thornwell and Jannie Bateman.

A visitation with family will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Cornerstone Church.

John was born and raised in Atlanta, where he was a member of the first graduating class of Sandy Springs High School in 1960. He was a proud graduate of Wofford College, affectionately known as “Cro” to his Delta Sigma fraternity brothers whom he served as a class officer. Following graduation John married the love of his life, Susan Townsend Bateman, and they moved to Charleston. In 1971, they moved to Orangeburg, where John undertook his life's proudest role as a new father, as he worked to establish C&S Bank in this market. John was a longtime member of the Kiwanis Club, where he played an instrumental role in establishing the Orangeburg Festival of Roses in 1972.

He and Susan enjoyed traveling in their free time where they shared a lifetime of journeys both home and abroad, especially on Hilton Head Island, which was John's favorite place on Earth. John was a lifelong Gamecock fan. He fervently supported the Gamecock Club and he happily attended the most legendary games and tailgates with his favorite friends.

John was a lifelong entrepreneur and was the president of Nametab Rentals for many years until his retirement was forced due to health in 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Susan T Bateman; his son, John Townsend Bateman (Krystal Fischer); and beloved grandson, John Fischer Bateman. He was predeceased by his parents and first grandchild, Adelyn Grae Bateman.

He will be remembered as a giving soul who helped touch many lives in his time through his residential housing business, where he provided a home for many when they had no alternatives. He also silently sponsored many area youth over the years to various summer camps who otherwise would not have been able to attend.

The family would like to thank a very special friend in Robin Lathrop, without whom John could not have accomplished much of his success at Nametab Rentals. We also extend a heartfelt thank you to Edisto Hospice and its staff, especially his nurse Lynn Button, all of whom aided greatly in this difficult time.

Memorials may be sent to Cornerstone Church Children's Ministry, 1481 Chestnut St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.faceboook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868