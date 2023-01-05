John Doyle Templeton Jr. -- Anderson

ANDERSON -- John Doyle Templeton Jr., 88, son of the late John Doyle and Lillian Hutto Templeton, of Anderson and formerly of Columbia, died on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

He was the last surviving member of his immediate family and was survived by his sister-in-law, Phyllis Baxley Templeton of Gaston and multiple nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Wendell M. Templeton and Oswald R. Templeton, and his sisters, Nell T. MacKay, Leola T. Barrs and Jewell T. Bair Redman.

He was a special uncle to his family who dearly loved him and who will greatly miss him. He will always be remembered for his love of old western shows and the Atlanta Braves.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Double Pond Baptist Church Cemetery in Blackville, where he will be laid to rest next to his mother and father.

Visitation will be held following the graveside service at the cemetery.

Thompson Funeral Home of Orangeburg is in charge.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621, or to the charity of one's choice.

