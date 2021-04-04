John David Long Sr. -- Fleming Island, Fla.

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. -- John David Long Sr., 80, of Fleming Island, Fla., and formerly of Bowman, S.C., passed away on Dec. 28, 2020, following an extended illness.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Julian C. Long will be officiating. COVID-19 guidelines apply.

Mr. John was born Sept. 18, 1940, in Columbia, the son of the late Robert and Lillian Long. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and was employed for over 40 years as a tool & die maker. He was a reserve deputy sheriff, a Mason and a lifetime member of the NRA. He enjoyed traveling, Edisto Beach, boating, motorcycling and spending time with family and friends. He was predeceased by brothers Robert "Bobby", Frank and Edward Long, and sister in-law, Margie Bozard.

Mr. Long is survived by his wife of 60 years, Norma Bozard Long; daughter, Lynn Bonnette; and son, John David Long Jr. (Lisa). Papa adored his four grandchildren, Morgan Bonnette, Bryce Bonnette, Shiloh Burgreen and Sterling Long. He is also survived by a sister, Marilyn Smith (Jack) of Cope; a brother, Julian C Long (Betty) of Florence; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He is missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.