December 4, 1933 - May 18, 2023

NORTH -- John David Flake Sr., 89, of North, S.C., passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Saturday, May 20, 2023, at First Baptist Church of North, with Rev. Sean McElrath officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 PM, one hour before the service in the church fellowship hall. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.

John D. was born on December 4, 1933, in North, South Carolina, to the late Albert Sidney Flake and the late Nancy McMichael Flake. He retired from Savannah River Site in 1993, where he worked for DuPont for 39 years, and then Westinghouse for 3 years. He also served in the Army National Guard.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Shirley Livingston Flake; one daughter, Debra "Debbie" Flake Harwell (Bryan); two sons, Johnny Flake (deceased) and John Flake Jr. (Trish); four grandchildren, Carson Harwell, Sarah Nell Harwell, Ann Flake, Lauren Flake; and one brother, Richard L. "Legrand" Flake (Joyce). In addition to his parents, John D was predeceased by a sister, Mary Ann Witt (Tommy); and five brothers, Sidney Flake (Carrie Ann), James E. "Buster" Flake (Jane), Burnett M. "Maybank" Flake (Dorothy), Dwight E "Ike" Flake and and Mack Daniel Flake

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of North, P.O. Box 189, North, South Carolina 29112.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home, North, S.C., is assisting the family.