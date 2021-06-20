John David Cassidy -- North

NORTH -- John David Cassidy, 76, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021.

He was born Aug. 22, 1944, in Swansea, to the late J.C. and Jimmie K. Cassidy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Mendel and James.

Mr. Cassidy is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Betty G. Cassidy; two sons, John C. (Amy) of Rock Hill and Patrick David (Tangie) of Lexington; and four grandchildren, Christopher, Grayson, Wm. Cameron and Caroline. He is also survived by two sisters, Mavis Brown and Sara Richardson; a brother, William Cassidy (Shirley), and many nieces and nephews.

The family will accept visitors at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home in North on Sunday, June 20, from 6 to 8 p.m.

A mass of Christian burial will be conducted by Father Prasad Antony at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Orangeburg on Monday, June 21, at 11 a.m.

John's life reflected his wide range of talents from teaching high school to farming. He began his career as a builder and residential contractor. He loved his work and later taught building construction in high school, earning “Teacher of the Year” at Richland Northeast High School and eventually retiring from Swansea High School.