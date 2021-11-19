 Skip to main content
John David Bowman Jr. -- North Charleston

John David Bowman Jr.

NORTH CHARLESTON -- John David Bowman Jr. was the eldest of five children born to the late John David Bowman Sr., and the late Adelee Bowman on Oct. 25, 1940, in Branchville. He peacefully transitioned on Nov. 11th, 2:41 p.m. at Summerville Medical Center in Summerville. "Slim" or "Buddy," as he was affectionately called by his family and friends attended Lockette Elementary-High School in Branchville. He leaves to cherish the memories of time well spent together with his wife of 35 years, Emily Bowman; his children, Cynthia Bowman of Orangeburg, Lawrence Bowman, Jennifer (Antonio) Felder, Tina (Toddle) Bowman-Johnson, all of Columbia, Michael (Judith) Smalls of Houston, Texas, and Cristina (Markus) Gambrell of North Charleston.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, 11 a.m. at Revelation Church of Word and Deed, Goose Creek. Burial will be private. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing required.

