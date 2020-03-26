John 'David' Antley -- Newberry Shores, Lake Murray
John 'David' Antley -- Newberry Shores, Lake Murray

NEWBERRY SHORES, LAKE MURRAY -- John “David” Antley, 83, of Newberry Shores at Lake Murray, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 27, at Northside Baptist Church, 1250 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg. Dr. Shane Stutzman will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, March 27, at Northside Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.

Pallbearers will be Eric Antley, Jamie Antley, Stevie Antley, Christian Antley, Donnie Fullwood and Tristen Packard.

Mr. Antley was born on July 9, 1936, in Orangeburg, the son of the late Laurie Wade Antley and the late Lenora Weeks Antley. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Orangeburg. He was predeceased by his brothers, Wade and Jimmy Antley, and his sister, Barbara Stout.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Kay Davis Antley; son, Randy (Bonnie) Antley of Fort Mill; daughters, Karen (Eddie) Jumper of Sandy Run and Sandra Rogers of Lexington; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Cindy (Brad) Packard of Charleston.

Memorials may be made to Northside Baptist Church Dominican Republic Mission Fund, 1250 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

