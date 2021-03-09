 Skip to main content
John David Allen -- Orangeburg
John David Allen -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. John David Allen, 95, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. John Ritter and the Rev. Charcey Priester are officiating.

Mr. Allen passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone at 803-534-7539 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

