John Daniel ‘MW’ Williams -- Livingston

LIVINGSTON -- John Daniel “MW” Williams, 87, of Livingston, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. Mr. Williams was predeceased by his wife, Betty Jean Sturkie Williams.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Livingston United Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends following the service, and at other times at 901 Butler Drive, Neeses.

Mr. Williams was born in Livingston, a son of the late Marion and Willa Lee Spires Williams. He was a lifetime member of Livingston United Methodist Church and active in Livingston United Methodist Church Men's Club. He loved fishing, hunting and the Carolina Gamecocks.

Survivors include daughters, Pam (Neil) Suber and Beth Johnson; a sister, Lelna “Flossie” (T.G.”Buck”) Tindal; six grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren. Mr. Williams was predeceased by a brother, Fairey J. Williams.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Livingston United Methodist Church.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.