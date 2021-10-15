John D. Starks -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- The Rev. John D. Starks, 78, of 33 Waterview Road, passed Oct. 13, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The family will be receiving limited guests at the residence from 2 to 6 p.m. daily. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com