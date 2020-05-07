John C. Dowling Jr.
FAIRFAX, Va. -- John C. Dowling Jr., 61, of 10700 St. John's Place, passed away May 3, 2020, at Bridgepoint National Harbor, Washington, D.C.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call at the funeral home until further notice.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

