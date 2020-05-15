John C. Dowling -- Fairfax, Va.
0 comments

John C. Dowling -- Fairfax, Va.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FAIRFAX, Va. -- Mr. John C. Dowling Jr., 61, of 10700 St. Johns Place, passed away May 3, 2020, at Bridge Point Sub Acute Rehabilitation Center.

Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. May 16, 2020, at Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg, with the Rev. B.J. Donaldson officiating.

Viewing for the public will be from 1 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of John Dowling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News