CORDOVA -- John Cleveland "Clevie" Boltin Sr., 83, of Cordova, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023.

He was born in Orangeburg on February 14, 1940. He was a veteran, having served in the United States Army during the Berlin conflict. He was retired from the S.C. Department of Transportation.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Martha Johnson Boltin of the home; children, Shawn (Lisa) Boltin of Orangeburg, Sherrie (David) Spigner of Cordova, Tammy (Ron) Craven of Cordova; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Vickey Cain of Orangeburg; an adopted son, Johnny Haddock of Cordova; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Bethel Church, 5261 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with military honors. Pastor Joey Bozard will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at Bethel Church prior to the funeral service.

