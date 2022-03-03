 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John ‘Buck Shot’ Dennis Dukes -- Rowesville

John ‘Buck Shot’ Dennis Dukes

ROWESVILLE -- John “Buck Shot” Dennis Dukes, 80 years of age, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, after a brief illness.

John was born in Rowesville, a son of the late Dennis Dukes and Clarice Edwards Dukes. He loved hunting and fishing, and was a retired construction worker and farmer. He attended school in Rowesville and later in Branchville. He was a member of Cattle Creek United Methodist Church and a lifelong resident of the community.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. March 4 at Cattle Creek UMC in Rowesville, with the Rev. George Gain officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at Ott Funeral Home in Branchville.

He is survived by his wife, Joan C. Dukes; one son, John E. Dukes (Robin); two grandsons, John E “Jay” Dukes Jr. and Bryson Lucas Dukes; two sisters, Jackie Dantzler and Joann Wannamaker (Newton). He was preceded in death by one sister, Peggy Smith.

Memorials may be made to Cattle Creek UMC. Online condolences can be sent to www.ottfh.com.

