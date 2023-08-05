CORDOVA -- Funeral services for Mr. John "Bubba" Williams, 65, of 106 Alvarez Court, Cordova SC, will be held at 1:00 pm Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Mr. Williams passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Colleton County Medical Center, Walterboro.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 5, 2023, from 2:30 pm-6:00 pm.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his wife, Mrs. Clare Williams, 106 Alvarez Court, Cordova, SC, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.