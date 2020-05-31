John Bradley -- Clarksville, Tenn.
John Bradley -- Clarksville, Tenn.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- John Bradley, 81, of Clarksville, and formerly of Orangeburg, passed away on May 29, 2020.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call the funeral home until further notice.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

