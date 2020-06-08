John Bradley -- Clarksville, Tenn.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- Graveside services for Mr. John Bradley will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Gregory A. Young officiating.

Visitation was held from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at the funeral home.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be made to www.dashsfh.com.

