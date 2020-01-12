{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. John "Bobo" Grant, 60, of 976 Craven Lane, Lot 33, Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at MUSC, Charleston.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his brother and sister-in-law, the Rev. Lewis and Cheryl Grant, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

