{{featured_button_text}}
John 'Bo Bo' Grant

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. John "Bo Bo" Grant, 60, of 976 Craven Lane, Lot 33, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Old Mount Zion Baptist Church, 228 Maxcy St., Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Lewis Grant and the Rev. Gregory Rollins are officiating.

Mr. Grant will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Grant passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, at MUSC, Charleston.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17.

Friends may call at the residence of his brother and sister-in-law, the Rev. Lewis and Cheryl Grant, 446 Holt Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of John Grant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments