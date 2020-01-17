ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. John "Bo Bo" Grant, 60, of 976 Craven Lane, Lot 33, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Old Mount Zion Baptist Church, 228 Maxcy St., Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Lewis Grant and the Rev. Gregory Rollins are officiating.
Mr. Grant will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Grant passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, at MUSC, Charleston.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17.
Friends may call at the residence of his brother and sister-in-law, the Rev. Lewis and Cheryl Grant, 446 Holt Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.