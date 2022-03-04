John B. Pinckney -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- John B. Pinckney, 43, of 1213 Brandon St., died Feb. 22, 2022.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 4. Friends may call at the residence of his mother, JoHelen Baker, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.