John B. Jeffcoat -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. John B. Jeffcoat, 72, of 4025 Theo Circle, passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving limited guests at the residence, 4025 Theo Circle, Orangeburg. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

