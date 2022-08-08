John B. Jeffcoat -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. John B. Jeffcoat, 72, of 4025 Theo Circle, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 806 Elder Branch Road, Cordova, with interment to follow. The Rev. Isaiah Thomas is officiating.

Mr. Jeffcoat passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at his residence.

Visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving limited guests at the residence, 4025 Theo Circle, Orangeburg. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

