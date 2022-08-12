John B. Harrison -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

BROOKLYN N.Y. -- Funeral services for Mr. John B. Harrison, 83, of 68 Marcus Garvey Blvd., Apt. 4A, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. Pastor Antonio Oliver is officiating.

Mr. Harrison passed away Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Brooklyn Hospital, Brooklyn, New York.

Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 12, from 3 - 6 p.m.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

