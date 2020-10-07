John Augustus "Jack" Adden Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- John Augustus "Jack" Adden Jr., 102, of Orangeburg, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

There will be a graveside service in Sunnyside Cemetery, 601 Summers Ave. NE. on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask.

Jack was born in Kinston, North Carolina, on March 26, 1918, to the late Mary Elizabeth Heggie Adden and the late John Augustus Adden Sr. After his father's death, Jack moved to Orangeburg when he was 4 years old, with his mother and sister. He attended Orangeburg city schools and attended Clemson College. He was a devout Christian and was a long and faithful servant to Orangeburg Lutheran Church, serving on the church council for many years. He was an active member for over 90 years. Jack also belonged to the Elks Club and the American Legion and assisted the Boy Scouts of Troop 45. He was top salesman for Superior Motors for over 30 years.

During World War II, he served with the Second Division Marine Corps in the South Pacific islands of Tarawa, the Gilbert Islands and the Mariana Islands, and ultimately, Tinian. He was from the greatest generation to serve ... "Once a Marine, always a Marine," as they say!