John Anthony Shuler -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- John Anthony Shuler, 56, of 8310 Two Notch Road, Apt. 126, passed Oct. 5, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Pineville United Methodist Church Cemetery, Big Buck Boulevard, with the Rev. Lisa Hawkins, pastor, presiding.
Public visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
Mask required for visitation.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family requests no visitors at the residence.
You may contact his sister, Starmanda Richardson, in Bowman at (803) 347-8537 and the funeral home.
Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com
