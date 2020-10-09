 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Anthony Shuler -- Columbia
0 comments

John Anthony Shuler -- Columbia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- John Anthony Shuler, 56, of 8310 Two Notch Road, Apt. 126, passed Oct. 5, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Pineville United Methodist Church Cemetery, Big Buck Boulevard, with the Rev. Lisa Hawkins, pastor, presiding.

Public visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Mask required for visitation.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family requests no visitors at the residence.

You may contact his sister, Starmanda Richardson, in Bowman at (803) 347-8537 and the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News