John Anthony Shuler -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- John Anthony Shuler, 56, of 8310 Two Notch Road, Apt. #126, Columbia, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family requests no visitors at the residence. You may contact his sister, Starmanda Richardson in Bowman, at 803-347-8537, and the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.