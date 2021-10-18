John Andrew Berry -- North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA -- John Andrew Berry, son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Richard Pike Berry of Orangeburg, died on Oct. 10, 2021, doing what he loved: riding his bicycle in the mountains of North Carolina.

He was born in Orangeburg on Jan. 12, 1961, and he resided in both Asheville, North Carolina, and Hickory, North Carolina, with his dearly loved wife, Juliana, for nearly 20 years. Together, they put many miles on their bicycles over the years, and they delighted in the beauty of the mountains, in each other and in the love of family and friends.

John is survived by his wife, Juliana Berry; two sisters, Ricarda Berry Downs and Joanna Berry Godwin; two stepchildren, Anthony Coffin-Schmitt and Juliana Bernadette Schmitt; 10 nieces and nephews (who lovingly called him the “favorite uncle”); and six great-nieces and nephews.

To know John was to love him. He was a uniquely gentle and kind man, witty and generous, smart and humble – simply an exceptional man in every way. He loved his family and friends well, and he is deeply missed.

His memorial service will be at Cornerstone Community Church in Orangeburg on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 4 p.m.