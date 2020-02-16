John Allen McAlhany -- St. George
John Allen McAlhany -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- John Allen McAlhany, 86, husband of Martha Ann W. P. McAlhany of St. George entered eternal rest on Friday Feb. 14, 2020, at the Veterans Victory House in Walterboro.

Graveside funeral services with military honors will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the St. George Cemetery with the Rev. Bobby Etheridge and James Dukes officiating.

John Allen was born Feb. 17, 1933, a son of the late Charlie Quince and Mae Belle Hartzog McAlhany.

He was a farmer and retired employee of Giant Cement Company. He served his country in the Army from 1954-1962. He was a member of St. George United Methodist Church and a past member of American Legion Post 105 in St. George. He attended Oak Villa School in the Cowtail Community. He was predeceased by siblings, Herbert Lee, Horace Crady, Annie Belle McAlhany and Eunice Deitrick.

Surviving are his wife, Martha Ann W. P. McAlhany, St. George; a daughter, Lanee (Ronnie) Summers, Bowman; a stepson, Kenneth David Pendarvis, St. George; grandchildren, Ashley S. (Adam) Murray and Ronald Cullen Summers, Beckley, West Virginia; great-grandchildren, Anaston Elaine Murray and Ava Lynn Murray.

The family appreciates the care and love shown to John Allen by the nurses, staff, residents and Chaplin Cooper at the Veterans Victory House.

Memorials may be made to the Veterans Victory House, 2461 Sidneys Road, Walterboro, SC 29488. Online condolences may be expressed at www.bryantfuneral.info.

