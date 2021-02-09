John Allen Huntley -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- John Allen Huntley of Orangeburg passed away Jan. 25, 2021. He was the widower of Annette Brewton Huntley.

Military honors will be held at noon Friday, Feb. 12, in Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia. Attendees are asked to be in line no later than one half hour prior to service. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

John was born in New Orleans to the late Arthur Green Huntley and the late Virginia Leger Huntley. He was a retired master sergeant serving in the United States Army, specializing in aircraft mechanics. John was a veteran of the Vietnam War.