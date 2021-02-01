 Skip to main content
John Allen Felks -- Bowman
John Allen Felks -- Bowman

John Allen Felks

BOWMAN -- John Allen Felks, 79, of 150 Weathers St., died Jan. 26, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at The Eleventh Hour Baptist Church Cemetery, 1791 Pineland St., Vance, SC 29163.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

