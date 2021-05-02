 Skip to main content
John Alfred McKelvy
John Alfred McKelvy

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Mr. John Alfred McKelvy, 57, of 29 Golden Rod Lane, Elloree, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at Union AME Church, 390 Old River Road, Elloree, with interment to follow. The Rev. Ronald Johnson is officiating.

Mr. McKelvy passed away on Thursday, April 22.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at Simmons Funeral Home, 8824 Old Number Six Highway, Santee.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

