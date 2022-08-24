John Alfred Biebighauser -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- John Alfred "Johnny" Biebighauser, 75, of Elloree, passed away on Aug. 21, 2022. He was married to Deidre "DeeDee" Felkel Biebighauser.

A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Jericho United Methodist Church, 11 Houcks Gin Road, Elloree, SC 29047, with the Rev. Larry Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the Jericho UMC Cemetery and the family will receive friends following the burial. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Hunter Watt, Jacob Watt, Travis Brown, David Felkel, Larry Doyle and Bruce Anderson.

John was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to the late Roy Alfred Biebighauser and the late Mary Louise Byers Biebighauser and graduated from Elloree High School. He was a railroad brakeman, local service station attendant and served in the National Guard. He was a member of Jericho United Methodist Church.

In addition to his wife of 50 years, John is survived by his son, John Madison of Cameron; one niece, Angie Watt; and nephews, Travis Brown, Kevin Mack, Hunter and Jacob Watt. He was predeceased by his younger sister, Judy Biebighauser.

The family sincerely thanks Grove Park Hospice, Dr. Dawkins, and the fourth-floor staff at RMC for their care and devotion.

Memorials may be made to Neighbor to Neighbor, c/o Gayle Felkel, 94 Cardinal Road, Elloree, SC, 29047.

